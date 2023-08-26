ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $541.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $536.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $209.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.