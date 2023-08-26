Fabrinet’s (FN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.88.

NYSE:FN opened at $156.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $163.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

