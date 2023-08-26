FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 349.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 133,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 103,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 120,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.52 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.