FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.