FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $297,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.08.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

