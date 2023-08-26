FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

