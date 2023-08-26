FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $78.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

