Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.10 and last traded at C$11.10. Approximately 735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.39.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.078002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

