Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FMET traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 1,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of -1.32. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th.
About Fidelity Metaverse ETF
The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.
