Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMET traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 1,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of -1.32. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF by 2,687.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period.

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

