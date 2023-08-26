Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE:FIS opened at $54.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

