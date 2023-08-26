FIL Ltd Acquires 252,763 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,763 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $293,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $205,296,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,359 shares of company stock worth $1,491,215 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

