FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.33% of Airbnb worth $263,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $151,147,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $95,912,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,197,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,440,014 shares of company stock worth $319,750,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

