FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 355.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,227,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518,949 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 4.00% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $181,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,228.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,094,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,654,000 after buying an additional 1,936,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 702,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 608,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

