FIL Ltd Has $211.54 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,457,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455,012 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.57% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $211,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.4 %

BAM opened at $33.22 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

