FIL Ltd Purchases 105,543 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,862,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,543 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $171,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

