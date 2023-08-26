FIL Ltd Purchases 299,266 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,266 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.28% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $130,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.