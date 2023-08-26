FIL Ltd Purchases 492,067 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,618,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,067 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $193,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.70 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $89.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,692 shares of company stock worth $5,952,496. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.