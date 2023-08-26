FIL Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Charter Communications worth $178,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 158.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $416.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.10 and a 200 day moving average of $364.86. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

