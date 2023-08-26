FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 747,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $150,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 59,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,147,000 after acquiring an additional 181,803 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 668.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.08 and a 200-day moving average of $206.93. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.80.

View Our Latest Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.