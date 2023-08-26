FIL Ltd Sells 16,065 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.19% of Stryker worth $205,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 44.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $278.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.00. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

