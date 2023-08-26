FIL Ltd Sells 78,423 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,423 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $278,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $743.38.

GWW opened at $714.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $743.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $699.08. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $483.19 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

