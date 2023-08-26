FIL Ltd Trims Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,826 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.25% of Nutanix worth $134,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nutanix by 57.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.