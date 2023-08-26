Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 13,922 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 189.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after purchasing an additional 345,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 335,665 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

