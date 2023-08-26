Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 157,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 750,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,010,000 after acquiring an additional 146,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

