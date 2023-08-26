Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 470,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $155.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $162.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

