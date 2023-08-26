Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $760,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

