Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $87.94 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.