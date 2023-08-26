Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

