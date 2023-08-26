Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 4,002 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 171.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,656,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $106.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

