Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 888,047 shares of company stock valued at $23,344,577 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

