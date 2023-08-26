Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 41,590 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,590 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

