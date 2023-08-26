Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 809 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,690 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 632,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after buying an additional 1,717,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 132.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244,915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

