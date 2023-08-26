Financial Review: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) & ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A ACRES Commercial Realty 12.50% 7.74% 1.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.69%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $153.47 million N/A N/A N/A N/A ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 0.95 $10.62 million ($0.97) -8.66

ACRES Commercial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats New York Mortgage Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

