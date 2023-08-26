Financial Survey: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 20.36% 12.31% 0.87% Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $62.69 million 2.06 $14.61 million $1.93 8.83 Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99

This table compares First Community and Surrey Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrey Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Community and Surrey Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50 Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.03%. Given First Community’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Community pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Community is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Community beats Surrey Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

