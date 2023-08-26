Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as low as C$3.31. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 40,038 shares changing hands.

Firan Technology Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$81.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of C$33.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3699789 EPS for the current year.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

