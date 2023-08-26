First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

MGC stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.19 and its 200 day moving average is $148.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $162.29.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

