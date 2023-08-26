First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $545,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,148,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 81.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $521.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $539.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.56. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $568.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

View Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.