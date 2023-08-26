First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.56 and a 200 day moving average of $356.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $394.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.