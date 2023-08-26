First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,104 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $75.37.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.