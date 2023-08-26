First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $401,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 332.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 344,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 264,571 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,719,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3,587.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,061 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

