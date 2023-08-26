First Digital USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $323.97 Million (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $323.97 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 323,997,227 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 323,997,226.82. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99989237 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $58,489,188.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

