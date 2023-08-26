First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the July 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 831,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,583,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IFV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3081 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

