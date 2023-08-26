First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 1,121,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,081,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $566.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 50.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 66.2% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 82.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 93,838 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

