First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 257.4% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 360,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

