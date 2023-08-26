First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a growth of 149.5% from the July 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $48.94.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0183 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFTY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

