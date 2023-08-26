First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a growth of 149.5% from the July 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $48.94.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0183 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
