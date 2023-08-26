First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, a growth of 507.7% from the July 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.92. 88,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
