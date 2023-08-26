First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the July 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FYX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,940. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $820.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2776 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

