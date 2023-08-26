First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the July 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,878.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FID traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.02. 10,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.