First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 151.9% in August

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

FGB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 5,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

