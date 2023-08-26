Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 296,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,856,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 715.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Argus upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.